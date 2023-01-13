Local Listings
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.(Lubbock Police Department)

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and the 1600 block of 82nd Street at 9:46 p.m. on January 9th, and the 4000 block of Chicago Avenue at 10:02 p.m. on January 11th.

It is believed the suspects arrived and left each of the scenes in a white 2010-2013 Lexus GX 460. One of the suspects, believed to be a Hispanic male, enters the businesses and shows a sawed-off, bolt action .410 gauge shotgun and demands money from the register.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.(Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

