New Texas Broadband map shows unserved South Plains areas that could receive development funding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) has released its map that will determine what areas of the state will receive funding to ensure that Texans are connected.

The initial version is receiving skepticism from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who’s office oversees the BDO.

“For this initial batch of data, we leaned heavily on coverage information provided by Internet Service Providers, and we followed federal guidance for speed and eligibility,” Hegar said.

“However, the ISP advertised speeds submitted to us don’t necessarily match test speeds on the ground, which is a prime example of the types of flaws that are now more apparent in the federal mapping process and in the definition of broadband services. This is most apparent when you review the speed range layer of the map and see significant areas of the state ineligible for funding under state law, but that clearly have insufficient high-speed broadband service to be competitive in today’s modern world.”

The Texas map, which shows the availability of various types of high-speed internet access, was released after the Federal Communications Commission released its nationwide map.

State law deems an area eligible for funding if less than 80 percent of serviceable locations have access to internet at speeds of 25 megabits per second (mbps) downstream and 3 mbps upstream, according to the BDO. Hegar and the BDO do not agree with the definition of “high-speed internet” the FCC uses, which is also used in state statute.

“The FCC’s current definition of high-speed internet as 25/3 mbps is becoming rapidly obsolete,” Hegar said. “One of the things we learned talking to stakeholders around the state last year was that to be truly competitive, communities need internet that is faster than the FCC’s definition of high-speed broadband.

“For that reason, we designed the map to show coverage at various speeds. We also heard that reliability was a constant concern for certain types of technology, so we want to show stakeholders and lawmakers what type of technology is available in their areas. This functionality will be crucial as lawmakers and the BDO work to prioritize funding in the coming year.”

Hegar said the Texas map would be regularly updated to make it more accurate. He is asking the public to engage with the BDO so it can gather its own data. He adds there will be multiple opportunities to challenge the map.

For now, you can view the map by clicking here and send questions or comments about it to broadband@cpa.texas.gov.

