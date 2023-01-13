Local Listings
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon.
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon.

DPS says a vehicle was stopped on CR 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Rd. While they were stopped a Jeep went around and drove into the intersection where they stuck a van eastbound on Woodrow.

Investigators say the van lost control and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

