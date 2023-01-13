Local Listings
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.

Perez was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

Investigators believe Perez was in the back of a home when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

