South Plains ‘Kool Kidz’ participate in special needs stock show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers provided special needs students from area schools with a livestock show Thursday designed just for them.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance hosted the show, Kool Kidz Ag Stravaganza, to remove barriers and give these kids a chance to enjoy an experience that so many others have every day.

“Agriculture is a very big thing in our world and many people don’t realize that,” Abernathy Senior Berkley Carver said. “Some of these kids have never even seen an animal so it’s very important to me to let them have the opportunity to experience something I get to on a day-to-day basis.”

Carver is one of the many area 4-H and FFA students who were paired with the 50 special needs students from 10 schools to walk them through the various stations inside the Ollie Liner Center in Plainview. Those stations included opportunities to show a pig, to learn about washing and caring for animals like bunnies, to do crafts and participate in a barn dance.

“It was really eye opening, seeing how excited they were, because we take these days for granted where it’s just a normal day for us,” Carver said. “For these kids, it’s something really special that they get to do what we get to do. Just seeing their smiles is a great opportunity.”

This is the third year for Kool Kidz. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has helped every year, financially and with its time.

“We’ve actually closed our offices down,” Agency Manager Meredith Campbell said. “All of our staff is here. Our board members are here. Our agents are here. It’s something that Farm Bureau loves to promote. We love to be involved in the community and really just promote agriculture to some of these kids who don’t have this opportunity to be around and kick the sawdust around and have a good time.”

Campbell said this personal engagement with the students is also a chance for parents and school staff to take a break and watch from the stands.

“It’s really a good time for us to be the ones to get to be around these kiddos, see those smiles and that’s really what we enjoy doing.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.