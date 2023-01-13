SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County.

“We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said.

The food box was previously given to Saint Lukes’s Episcopal Church. The church closed down in August of 2022, so the food box fell back into the hands of the SPCAA.

“We want to make sure that people in Hockley County, people in Levelland, and the South Plains community have access to food and are able to come and get food to fill their pantries,” Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director of the SPCAA, said.

The SPCAA wants to remind everyone that food insecurity is not just a global problem, it could be in your own backyard.

Powell said they need approximately 300 boxes donated each month, so they are constantly asking for food and monetary donations.

Monetary donations are used to purchase essential items needed by the community, like baby formula. Food donations should be non-perishable food items that are shelf stable, like dry and canned goods.

The food box serves low-income individuals and families across the South Plains, providing anything from a sandwich and jar of peanut butter to a birthday cake. For some, the food box may provide more than just food.

“We were more than happy to pick up operations for the food box and see that we are making a change in people’s lives, especially here in Hockley County,” Samantha Mendoza said.

If you are interested in getting a food box card, the application process is simple and Mendoza encourages you to come in person,

Donations can be made directly to the food box during the day at 410 Houston Street in Levelland.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Henry Tarango at 806-894-4560.

For more information visit spcaa.org.

