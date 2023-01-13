Weekend wind outlook

Local Listings
By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow afternoon, and windy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what we expect.

Winds

The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, grace our area today. Morning winds have been less than 10 mph. From late morning through late afternoon there will be a slight breeze, about 10 to 15 mph. Wind in the western viewing area may pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.

Winds will be light tonight and early tomorrow, then breezy from late morning through late afternoon. But also gusty. Sustained speeds of about 12 to 22 mph are likely, with gusts near 30 mph possible.

Winds ramp up Sunday, increasing to about 25 to 35 mph. Winds may gust over 50 mph. That may result in blowing dust. More cloud cover, however, may temper speeds a bit.

Windy again Monday, though not as windy as Sunday. Still gusts greater than 40 mph are possible.

A little wind relief Tuesday, then another windy day Wednesday. I expect Wednesday to be the windiest in the next seven days.

Temperatures

Under a sunny sky today temperatures will peak around the low 60s. Still cool.

Fair and chilly this evening. Mostly fair and cold tonight. Lows near freezing are expected in the Lubbock area Saturday morning.

Both days this weekend will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures both days will peak in the upper 60s.

MLK Jr. Holiday

In addition to at least somewhat windy conditions Monday, the holiday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Rain Outlook

Finally, there is at least a slight chance of rain in our 7 Day Forecast. There may be a few sprinkles in the area Sunday. Guidance also points to a slight chance of rain late Tuesday through late Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. After closing this story, click/tap “10-Day”. You may download the app for free from your app/game store. The Interactive Radar in both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country.

