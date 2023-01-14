City of Lubbock planning ahead for serve weather season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season.

Emergency Manager Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month.

“The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are outside to seek shelter immediately,” Fort said.

According to the National Weather Service, the peak months for tornadoes in Texas are March through May. Fort says city leaders begin watching the weather patterns closely during that time to ensure public safety.

“Specifically for the spring severe weather, we start early with the National Weather Service. meeting with them. They come to do a storm spotter class with us, we do a refresher every year with them,” Fort said.

Fort says that in the event of a natural disaster, leaders from various city branches go to the Emergency Operations Center to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“If there is a higher percent that we will see serve weather, whether that is winter or spring weather, we are going to be at the EOC and we are going to be watching the weather very closely with all of our partners,” Fort said.

Last year, there were 12 tornadoes observed in the Lubbock National Weather Service area. Fort says the city is hoping to see fewer this year, but is prepared for the worst.

“We will put our emergency operations plan in place, and we will of course do everything we can in our power to address life safety issues immediately and move forward from there with response and recovery,” Fort said.

