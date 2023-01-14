Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City of Lubbock planning ahead for serve weather season

Emergency Manager Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month.
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season.

Emergency Manager Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month.

“The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are outside to seek shelter immediately,” Fort said.

According to the National Weather Service, the peak months for tornadoes in Texas are March through May. Fort says city leaders begin watching the weather patterns closely during that time to ensure public safety.

“Specifically for the spring severe weather, we start early with the National Weather Service. meeting with them. They come to do a storm spotter class with us, we do a refresher every year with them,” Fort said.

Fort says that in the event of a natural disaster, leaders from various city branches go to the Emergency Operations Center to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“If there is a higher percent that we will see serve weather, whether that is winter or spring weather, we are going to be at the EOC and we are going to be watching the weather very closely with all of our partners,” Fort said.

Last year, there were 12 tornadoes observed in the Lubbock National Weather Service area. Fort says the city is hoping to see fewer this year, but is prepared for the worst.

“We will put our emergency operations plan in place, and we will of course do everything we can in our power to address life safety issues immediately and move forward from there with response and recovery,” Fort said.

To stay updated on serve weather in our area, you can sign up to get alerts from the City of Lubbock here, or you can download the KCBD First Alert Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher

Latest News

A regional multi-agency honor guard concluded a week-long training to honor their fallen with a...
Lubbock regional honor guard concludes week-long training, learning to honor the fallen
Multi-agency honor guard academy
Lubbock regional honor guard concludes week-long training, learning to honor the fallen
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon.
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash