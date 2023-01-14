Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon.

It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center.

If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use the facility to provide better access for students.

“It’s definitely a very efficient move to make,” Dr. Rollo said. “It also, we believe, will be more effective as well because it’s centrally located.”

The state of the current Matthews building plays a big part in the decision to leave its original north Akron location.

Rollo says bringing the school up to standards the board is comfortable with would put a heavy strain on the district’s budget.

“Some of the things that need to happen if we’re going to continue to use that as a school exceed $10 million.” Rollo said.

A large chuck of that cost would go to maintaining a boiler system that’s already struggling.

The district is also waiting on a claim for hail damage, and Rollo says the move to Dupre would only be a fraction of that cost.

“We can make some minor adjustments at the Dupre building for less than a million,” Rollo said.

Some of those adjustments would see part of the building turned into a high-quality childcare facility.

“This is going to allow us to expand that childcare in a central location in the middle of Lubbock,” Rollo said.

Those services will benefit the children of teachers and district staff by offering childcare at a lower price. Rollo says it would also act as a teacher recruitment and retention tool.

Rollo says the district is reaching out to parents to gauge how they feel about the move to central Lubbock.

“Everyone seemed very positive about it,” Rollo said. “We’re going to the North Lubbock Neighborhood Association next week to visit with them as well. We’re trying to visit with as many groups as possible.”

As for the current Matthews building, Superintendent Rollo says the district will look to sell it.

If a strong potential buyer isn’t found, that building, which was built in the 50′s, will likely get torn down.

