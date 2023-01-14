Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13

Pete Christy walks us through the high school girls Hoops Madness scores and highlights for Friday, January 13, 2022.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

GIRLS

Jayton 66 Guthrie 18

Canadian 43 Tulia 35

Wellman-Union 72 Dawson 30

Seagraves 27 Whitharral 25

Petersburg 41 Southland 17

Anton 62 Meadow 58

Plainview 60 Caprock 37

Frenship 66 Odessa 44

Coronado 58 Abilene Cooper 41

Lazbuddie 43 Hart 18

Monterey 65 Lubbock High 44

Lubbock-Cooper 78 Abilene Wylie 66

Lubbock Christian 69 Kennedale Fellowship 4

All Saints 49 Ascension 46

Estacado 95 Lake View 20

New Home 85 Plains 22

Childress 84 Abernathy 38

Sudan 58 New Deal 34

Olton 46 Floydada 42

Muleshoe 62 Brownfield 41

Ropes 59 Post 6

Levelland 61 Sweetwater 20

Farwell 65 Highland Park 24

Idalou 44 Shallowater 23

Seminole 76 Fort Stockton 33

Sands 56 Klondike 51

Spur 67 Motley County 33

Whiteface 75 Amherst 18

Kingdom Prep 48 Christ The King 30

Southcrest Christian 46 Abilene Christian 32

Lamesa 43 Friona 18

Pete Christy walks us through the high school boy's Hoops Madness scores and highlights for Friday, January 13, 2022.

BOYS:

Jayton 89 Guthrie 36

Seagraves 68 Whitharral 56

Petersburg 48 Southland 32

Plainview 59 Caprock 42

Abilene Cooper 49 Coronado 46

Hart 64 Lazbuddie 20

All Saints 39 Ascension 37

Farwell 44 Highland Park 34

Whiteface 54 Amherst 32

Monterey 54 Lubbock High 39

Kingdom Prep 55 Christ The King 42

Lubbock Christian 84 Kennedale Fellowship 36

Estacado 94 Lake View 54

Childress 61 Abernathy 28

Brownfield 46 Muleshoe 36

Ropes 70 Post 27

Shallowater 60 Idalou 41

Los Lunas 50 Hobbs 44

Abilene Wylie 53 Lubbock-Cooper 44

Levelland 54 Sweetwater 42

Spur 60 Motley County 14

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher

Latest News

Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 2
Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 2
Hoop Madness
Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 1
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday, January 10
Hoop Madness, Tuesday, January 10
Hoop Madness, Tuesday, January 10