Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
GIRLS
Jayton 66 Guthrie 18
Canadian 43 Tulia 35
Wellman-Union 72 Dawson 30
Seagraves 27 Whitharral 25
Petersburg 41 Southland 17
Anton 62 Meadow 58
Plainview 60 Caprock 37
Frenship 66 Odessa 44
Coronado 58 Abilene Cooper 41
Lazbuddie 43 Hart 18
Monterey 65 Lubbock High 44
Lubbock-Cooper 78 Abilene Wylie 66
Lubbock Christian 69 Kennedale Fellowship 4
All Saints 49 Ascension 46
Estacado 95 Lake View 20
New Home 85 Plains 22
Childress 84 Abernathy 38
Sudan 58 New Deal 34
Olton 46 Floydada 42
Muleshoe 62 Brownfield 41
Ropes 59 Post 6
Levelland 61 Sweetwater 20
Farwell 65 Highland Park 24
Idalou 44 Shallowater 23
Seminole 76 Fort Stockton 33
Sands 56 Klondike 51
Spur 67 Motley County 33
Whiteface 75 Amherst 18
Kingdom Prep 48 Christ The King 30
Southcrest Christian 46 Abilene Christian 32
Lamesa 43 Friona 18
BOYS:
Jayton 89 Guthrie 36
Seagraves 68 Whitharral 56
Petersburg 48 Southland 32
Plainview 59 Caprock 42
Abilene Cooper 49 Coronado 46
Hart 64 Lazbuddie 20
All Saints 39 Ascension 37
Farwell 44 Highland Park 34
Whiteface 54 Amherst 32
Monterey 54 Lubbock High 39
Kingdom Prep 55 Christ The King 42
Lubbock Christian 84 Kennedale Fellowship 36
Estacado 94 Lake View 54
Childress 61 Abernathy 28
Brownfield 46 Muleshoe 36
Ropes 70 Post 27
Shallowater 60 Idalou 41
Los Lunas 50 Hobbs 44
Abilene Wylie 53 Lubbock-Cooper 44
Levelland 54 Sweetwater 42
Spur 60 Motley County 14
