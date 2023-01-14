Let the Wind Begin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today begins a streak of windy days across the area. While this isn’t exactly surprising or novel, it also warrants a reminder of fire danger. We begin today with winds 10-15 mph, which build into the afternoon with sustained winds up to 20 and gusts up to 30. It is for that reason, combined with low humidity, warm temps, and receptive fuels the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has an elevated fire risk across the Texas plains and panhandle.

Today begins a streak of windy days across the area. While this isn't exactly surprising or novel, it also warrants a reminder of fire danger. (KCBD First Alert)

The situation tomorrow is very similar, though even more dangerous. Winds start lighter, 10-15 mph in the morning, then increase substantially to 25-30 mph by the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph or higher. Given the similar humidity and fuel state with winds even higher, it’s no surprise that the SPC has a critical risk for Sunday.

Temperatures Today and tomorrow in the upper 60s and low 70s, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Skies remain mixed and partially cloudy through Tuesday, which sees more cloud cover. A very slight 10% chance of some light, scattered showers for the outskirts of the area exist for Sunday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase a bit for Wednesday, with a 20% chance of showers with more substantial coverage in the area.

Given the holiday weekend and the fire weather threat, be sure to keep an eye on any sparks and open flames this weekend!

