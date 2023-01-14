Local Listings
Lubbock regional honor guard concludes week-long training, learning to honor the fallen

A Lubbock regional multi-agency honor guard concluded a week-long training to honor their fallen with a mock funeral.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted the regional multi-agency honor guard academy this week. First responders from all over the South Plains participated. The academy teaches these first responders how to honor the fallen after a line of duty death.

“The purpose behind the multi-agency honor guard is to get everybody on the same sheet of music, so everyone can come together and easily, with minimal practice, put together a performance that dignifies our fallen.” Sgt. Bill Robles said.

The trainees worked day in and day out. Sgt. Bill Robles says this course is available to all first responders.

In five days and 40 hours, trainees learn drills, flag folding, firing practice, and line marching.

“We’re learning all the basics. I’ve attended a couple line of duty death funerals, it’s always been an honor to watch the honor guard present for the family.” Mikayla Burres said.

Sgt. Robles said they are particularly trying to train volunteers from smaller agencies that may not have as many resources as Lubbock.

“We offer this training to bring them in and help them establish a team and prepare them for success.”

The week-long training ended with a mock funeral service, followed by a procession to the cemetery, where they put everything they learned into action.

This course prepared them to honor their fallen, and their families.

“It’s definitely an honor to be a part of all of this, to present that family, represent your department and your blue line family.” Mikayla Burres said.

