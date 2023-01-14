South Plains growers celebrate as John Deere gives farmers right to repair their own equipment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Producers on the South Plains now have the ‘right to repair’ their own John Deere equipment, after the retailer signed an agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation this week.

For years, only authorized dealers were granted the tools and permission needed to make repairs on John Deere tractors.

The change comes as the cost of repairs has increased, because of how farm machinery is advancing.

Kody Bessent, CEO at Plains Cotton Growers, says this is a step in the right direction, after years of discussion between growers and the manufacturer. He says the act of forcing producers to go to authorized John Deere dealers for repairs has made an impact on farmers’ pocketbooks and time.

“In many incidents, a producer may be a couple hours from a retail facility where they will have to send somebody out or have to contract someone to move forward,” he said. “And so, this will allow a little bit more flexibility for producers to diagnose their own equipment.”

Bessent says manufacturers will now be allowing access to things like diagnostic code readers to go along with equipment manuals, starting in March.

The memorandum of understanding between the AFBF and John Deere, he says, solidifies the retailer is committed to providing those tools and resources to farmers.

“Producers own their equipment, just like you as an individual consumer own an automobile. So, you have the ability to work on that as you deem fit or can. You do need some information to kind of help you diagnose it, much like a doctor would diagnose a patient so they can go in and fix it,” Bessent said.

When producers were forced to go to authorized dealers, Bessent says jobs piled up - meaning tractors were out of the field longer. He says the ‘right to repair’ levels the field for independent repair retailers to open up shop.

“It also makes it potentially more affordable. There’s going to be a lot more competition. Competition is great because it creates opportunity for individuals to repair, but also creates pricing opportunities, too,” he said.

Some ‘right to repair’ advocates are pushing for legislation to make a similar change across the board. Bessent prefers the agreement to be between the two entities, without getting others involved.

“Even parties that aren’t privy to the situation are able to kind of engage and get involved on that, versus really focusing on the the producer, the farmer, and the manufacturer. Those are the really the two main parties that need to be involved in making decisions of how to work out some of the discrepancies and the differences on right to repair versus others that really have no no interest in it,” Bessent said.

The MOU still allows John Deere the right to protect its information. The agreement states the retailer will meet with the AFBF at least twice a year to monitor how the deal is working. Bessent hopes it leads to more manufacturers making the same change.

“The other thing it provides is just a dialogue between at least the national group and the individual manufacturer to continue to work toward more right to repair. Hopefully it will expand beyond one individual manufacturer because that’s the only MOU that’s in place today, so there’s a lot of other companies that that still have some restrictions in place,” he said.

