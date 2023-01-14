Local Listings
Warmer, windy this weekend

Temperatures in the South Plains begin to dip down to the 50s after a weekend in the high 60s and low 70s.
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will bring a return of warmer temperatures and more wind.

You can expect temps to climb to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday, with increasing clouds along the way. Winds, will increase to 15 to 25 on Saturday and then average 20 to 25 on Sunday, with gusts over 30 mph in the central and western counties.

While clouds will increase this weekend, there’s only a slim chance of a few light areas of rain on Sunday based on the latest computer models.

A cold front will lead to more wind by Monday and a slight drop in temperatures across the South Plains. There does appear to be another chance for some isolated showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Jan. 13