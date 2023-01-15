Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Critical Fire Danger Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks yet another day of dangerous conditions, as high winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day. With the exception of our four most southern counties and two SE counties, the entirety of both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a watch or warning of some kind. (For more info on watches and warnings, click here). This means that today is another day to be very cautious with sparks and open flames.

High winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day to the South Plains area.
High winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day to the South Plains area.(KCBD First Alert)

The high winds pick up in the late morning and continue to ramp up into the afternoon, seeing sustained winds 20-25 mph gusting up to 40 mph. High temperatures today slightly cooler than anticipated, topping out in the upper 60s for most folks with some low 70s in the eastern counties. As evening rolls around, winds die down. Cloud cover today and overnight will keep overnight lows higher, in the low and mid 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day sees cooler temps, with highs in the mid 60s, though wind conditions are similar. Despite all this fire weather, some hope can be sparked from a chance for showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Though (at the moment) only 20%-30% and likely very light, anything is appreciated!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout
Egg prices increase on the South Plains
Why are egg prices rising across the South Plains?
Matthews Academy
Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Jan. 14
7 Day Forecast
Windy, warm, fire weather, with rain for some
Today begins a streak of windy days across the area. While this isn't exactly surprising or...
Let the Wind Begin
You can expect temps to climb to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday, with increasing clouds...
Warmer, windy this weekend