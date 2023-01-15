Critical Fire Danger Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks yet another day of dangerous conditions, as high winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day. With the exception of our four most southern counties and two SE counties, the entirety of both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a watch or warning of some kind. (For more info on watches and warnings, click here). This means that today is another day to be very cautious with sparks and open flames.

High winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day to the South Plains area. (KCBD First Alert)

The high winds pick up in the late morning and continue to ramp up into the afternoon, seeing sustained winds 20-25 mph gusting up to 40 mph. High temperatures today slightly cooler than anticipated, topping out in the upper 60s for most folks with some low 70s in the eastern counties. As evening rolls around, winds die down. Cloud cover today and overnight will keep overnight lows higher, in the low and mid 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day sees cooler temps, with highs in the mid 60s, though wind conditions are similar. Despite all this fire weather, some hope can be sparked from a chance for showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Though (at the moment) only 20%-30% and likely very light, anything is appreciated!

