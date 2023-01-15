Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Olton Mustangs
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. The Mustangs took down Floydada at home Friday 72-68 in front of a standing room only crowd.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 14 in the State, kept their home win streak alive as they haven’t lost a home game since the 2019 season!
Olton, now 16-4 and 5-0 in district play, now lead the District as they host Ralls on Tuesday.
