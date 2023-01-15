Local Listings
Lady Raiders win 85-65 at K-State

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders cruised to an 85-65 win to get back-to-back road wins for the first...
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders cruised to an 85-65 win to get back-to-back road wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers dominated the day with a combined 63 points of the Lady Raiders 85.

Everything was falling for the Lady Raiders Saturday, 7 of 16 (44%) from three and a stunning (22-26) from the free throw line.

Freshman Bailey Maupin left the game in the second quarter after appearing to have stepped on a defender’s foot and hurt her own foot. She was sidelined for the remainder of the contest for precaution.

The Lady Raiders improve to 14-4 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

Scoring Leaders

Bre’Amber Scott - 37 pts | 11 rebs | 2 asts

Jasmine Shavers - 26 pts | 4 rebs | 1 ast

Bryn Gerlich - 8 pts | 3 rebs | 2 asts

Kilah Freelon - 8 pts

The Lady Raiders will host Texas on Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

