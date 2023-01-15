Lady Raiders win 85-65 at K-State
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders cruised to an 85-65 win to get back-to-back road wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers dominated the day with a combined 63 points of the Lady Raiders 85.
Everything was falling for the Lady Raiders Saturday, 7 of 16 (44%) from three and a stunning (22-26) from the free throw line.
Freshman Bailey Maupin left the game in the second quarter after appearing to have stepped on a defender’s foot and hurt her own foot. She was sidelined for the remainder of the contest for precaution.
The Lady Raiders improve to 14-4 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.
Scoring Leaders
Bre’Amber Scott - 37 pts | 11 rebs | 2 asts
Jasmine Shavers - 26 pts | 4 rebs | 1 ast
Bryn Gerlich - 8 pts | 3 rebs | 2 asts
Kilah Freelon - 8 pts
The Lady Raiders will host Texas on Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
