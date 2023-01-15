Local Listings
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock.

The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another state while on vacation.

The shelter said, “There are no known pack of dogs near 73rd and Slide Road causing a public safety issue.”

The original poster acknowledged the correction and has removed their post.

