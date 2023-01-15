Local Listings
Tech closes out day one of Corky Classic

Texas Tech shook off rust Friday evening closing out day one of the sixth annual Corky Classic...
Texas Tech shook off rust Friday evening closing out day one of the sixth annual Corky Classic inside the Sports Performance Center.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech shook off rust Friday evening closing out day one of the sixth annual Corky Classic inside the Sports Performance Center.

Field Gatlin and Malin Smith pulled in the first results of the night for Tech in the women’s weight throw. Gatlin placed third at 18.02m (59-1.50) as Smith earned a personal best (PB) with a mark of 17.86m (58-7.25) finishing fourth.

The 600yd race witnessed Lexye Price and Torrye Tyler place fourth and seventh, respectively. Price clocked in at 1:23.06 while Tyler nabbed a PB time of 1:23.59. Over in the men’s long jump, a pair of Red Raiders in Luca Meinke and Chris Welch found themselves in the top 10. Meinke leaped 7.06m (23-2) in his event debut for seventh as Welch placed eighth, jumping 7.00m (22-11.75).

Jacob Mechler led the men’s weight throw group claiming first with a throw of 20.28m (66-1.50). Meanwhile, Konner Wood landed a PB mark of 19.20m (63-0) for third as newcomer Chris Samaniego took fifth.

Demin Rogers opened the season with a pole vault PB, clearing the bar at 4.72 (15-5.75). Other notable finishes included Zarie Dumas (24.22) and Eran Siboni (21.68) both claiming their 200m heats. Dumas’ time stood as the top overall.

The Red Raiders are back in action tomorrow morning beginning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

