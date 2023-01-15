Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Tech falls short to No. 10 Texas 72-70

Red Raiders battling Longhorns in Austin Saturday night
Red Raiders battling Longhorns in Austin Saturday night(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech fell to No. 10 Texas 72-70 in the Moody Center Saturday. Texas Tech led by as much as 12 on Texas and led 9 at the break.

The loss puts the Red Raiders at 10-7 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play.

Texas Tech led the game for 25:58 minutes.

Texas Tech once again finding themselves on the wrong side of the turnover battle, 15 compared to Texas’s 13, leading to 21 points. The Red Raiders getting to the free throw line and converting 14-20 as to Texas’s 18-24. The Red Raiders ending the night shooting 40% from the floor.

Once again, Texas Tech playing two different halves, seemly perfect in the first half, whilst losing the lead in the 2nd.

Fardaws Aimaq made his debut Saturday just three minutes into the game, resulting in a basket at the 16th minute.

The first game with Pop Isaacs and Daniel Batcho back into the lineup as well, Pop Isaacs never missing a beat going 4-8 from three with (points). On the reciprocal, Daniel Batcho fouled out with 3:20 to play in the 2nd half, ending the day with 0 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Pop Isaacs - 23 pts | 2 rebs | 3 asts

De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts | 1 reb

Fardaws Aimaq - 12 pts | 5 rebs | 2 asts

Jaylon Tyson - 12 pts | 14 rebs (Career High) | 1 ast

Texas

Marcus Carr - 20 pts | 6 rebs | 3 asts

Sir’Jabari Rice - 18 pts | 2 rebs | 4 asts

Timmy Allen - 17 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

Texas Tech will host Baylor on Tuesday Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon.
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found

Latest News

Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13
Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 2
Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 2
Hoop Madness
Hoop Madness 01/13/23 pt. 1
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday, January 10