Texas Tech falls short to No. 10 Texas 72-70

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech fell to No. 10 Texas 72-70 in the Moody Center Saturday. Texas Tech led by as much as 12 on Texas and led 9 at the break.

The loss puts the Red Raiders at 10-7 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play.

Texas Tech led the game for 25:58 minutes.

Texas Tech once again finding themselves on the wrong side of the turnover battle, 15 compared to Texas’s 13, leading to 21 points. The Red Raiders getting to the free throw line and converting 14-20 as to Texas’s 18-24. The Red Raiders ending the night shooting 40% from the floor.

Once again, Texas Tech playing two different halves, seemly perfect in the first half, whilst losing the lead in the 2nd.

Fardaws Aimaq made his debut Saturday just three minutes into the game, resulting in a basket at the 16th minute.

The first game with Pop Isaacs and Daniel Batcho back into the lineup as well, Pop Isaacs never missing a beat going 4-8 from three with (points). On the reciprocal, Daniel Batcho fouled out with 3:20 to play in the 2nd half, ending the day with 0 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Pop Isaacs - 23 pts | 2 rebs | 3 asts

De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts | 1 reb

Fardaws Aimaq - 12 pts | 5 rebs | 2 asts

Jaylon Tyson - 12 pts | 14 rebs (Career High) | 1 ast

Texas

Marcus Carr - 20 pts | 6 rebs | 3 asts

Sir’Jabari Rice - 18 pts | 2 rebs | 4 asts

Timmy Allen - 17 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

Texas Tech will host Baylor on Tuesday Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

