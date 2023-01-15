Local Listings
Windy, warm, fire weather, with rain for some

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly warm temperatures and strong winds expected for the next few days.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will be breezy around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow morning there is a chance of rain for the northern part of the viewing area. We expect cloudy skies throughout the day and strong southwest winds. Wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then picking up in the afternoon around 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Raincast AM
Raincast AM(KCBD)

There is also a very slight chance of rain for the central and southern parts of the viewing area in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy throughout the night. It is going to be a breezy night with southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

7-Day WIndcast
7-Day WIndcast(KCBD)

Although there are chances of rain in the forecast they are extremely slight. With warm temperatures and strong winds, there may be a Fire Weather Warning put in place across the viewing area. Please be cautious of open flames and sparks flying while outdoors. Wildfires are easily started and spread extremely fast in conditions like these.

Fire Weather Danger
Fire Weather Danger(KCBD)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Another breezy day, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Monday evening we expect partly cloudy skies throughout the night, eventually becoming mostly cloudy. Our wind speeds will calm down just a bit coming from the west around 10 to 15 mph.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

