A chance of showers, possibly wintry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first chance of measurable rain this year arrives tomorrow. It’s a slight chance, and any showers will be light. There is a better chance of precipitation this weekend. That may include wintry showers.

First, there’s more wind on the way today, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In West Texas any windy day is a NO BURN day. There may be some blowing dust. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs from near 60 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to near 70 degrees in the southeast.

Breezy winds and a mostly cloudy sky again will keep overnight temperatures mild. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the southeast.

Our first chance of measurable rain this year arrives tomorrow. It's a slight chance, and any showers will be light. There is a better chance of precipitation this weekend. That may include wintry showers. (KCBD First Alert)

Then that slight chance of rain tomorrow. Rain may begin to fall in the morning, but at first may have a difficulty reaching the ground. It may take awhile to moisten the drier lower level of the atmosphere. Tuesday’s showers will be spotty and light. Where rain does fall, amounts are likely to remain under a tenth of an inch.

In addition to the rain chance, Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy, and cool. The Lubbock area will see a temperature range from near 40 degrees in the early morning to the low 60s in the afternoon.

The windiest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday. Or is it Windsday? Winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely. Occasional gusts greater than 60 mph are possible. Most of the area will have highs in th 50s.

Finally, the chance of wintery showers this weekend. Data this morning leans toward precipitation Saturday. With temperatures at times dropping below freezing, some of the precipitation may be in a wintry form. Much can change, one way or the other, between now and then. Expect adjustments to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.