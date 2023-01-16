Continued strong winds, fire danger for MLK Jr Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm day with strong winds, similar conditions are expected tomorrow.

Tonight overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. It is going to be breezy with southwest winds around 20 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr Day is going to be windy. West winds around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

Windcast (KCBD)

Fire weather danger will likely continue to through tomorrow. We advise everyone to continue being careful with open flames, sparks, and even cigarette buds while outside.

Fire Weather (KCBD)

Tomorrow night temperatures will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. West winds will be on the breezier side around 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be a breezy day as well with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning there is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s as a cold front comes through. We are expecting partly cloudy skies throughout the night, with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

