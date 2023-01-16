Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Continued strong winds, fire danger for MLK Jr Day

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm day with strong winds, similar conditions are expected tomorrow.

Tonight overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. It is going to be breezy with southwest winds around 20 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr Day is going to be windy. West winds around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Fire weather danger will likely continue to through tomorrow. We advise everyone to continue being careful with open flames, sparks, and even cigarette buds while outside.

Fire Weather
Fire Weather(KCBD)

Tomorrow night temperatures will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. West winds will be on the breezier side around 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be a breezy day as well with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning there is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s as a cold front comes through. We are expecting partly cloudy skies throughout the night, with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene for an hour Sunday night, fighting a fire at the Texas West...
LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock
Egg prices increase on the South Plains
Why are egg prices rising across the South Plains?
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Jan. 15
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Jan. 15
High winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day to the South Plains area.
Critical Fire Danger Today
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Jan. 14
7 Day Forecast
Windy, warm, fire weather, with rain for some