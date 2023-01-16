Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rick

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

He has a cute half tail and unique markings! Rick is well-behaved, outgoing and loves to play. He would be a great jogging or hiking buddy. Rick is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby.

