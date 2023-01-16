LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene for an hour Sunday night, fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a trailer home that had previously been involved in a fire on Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find two trailer homes burning, with fire spreading to trees and fencing.

Firefighters began working to protect structures and keep this fire from spreading in the high winds.

LFR says the fire spread to several trees. Fire engines were using deck guns to protect exposed trailer homes and extinguish tree fires. Fire was under control by 6:34 p.m. No injuries were reported. Fire marshals are investigating.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.