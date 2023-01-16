Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Two mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
- An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove
- High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence
- Read more here: LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock
Georgia University player, staff member die in crash
- A Georgia University Football player and a recruiting staff member died in a crash in Athens, Georgia
- The wreck came just hours after the team celebrated its second straight national championship
- Full story here: Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
California to receive more heavy rain and snow
- Up to three inches of rain could fall in some areas, leading to more flooding and mudslides
- The rain is expected to come to an end later this week
- Read the latest here: California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
