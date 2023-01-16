Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire

An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove

High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence

Read more here: LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock

Georgia University player, staff member die in crash

A Georgia University Football player and a recruiting staff member died in a crash in Athens, Georgia

The wreck came just hours after the team celebrated its second straight national championship

Full story here: Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

California to receive more heavy rain and snow

Up to three inches of rain could fall in some areas, leading to more flooding and mudslides

The rain is expected to come to an end later this week

Read the latest here: California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.