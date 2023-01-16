Local Listings
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner

Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder.(Plainview Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022.

Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused of multiple burglaries in West Texas including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland and Snyder.

Officials say the man is currently incarcerated in the New Mexico Department of Corrections charged with several counts of burglary. Investigators determined the same suspect committed similar crimes of commercial buildings in and around the Hobbs area. He was later convicted in 2018.

The suspect reportedly escaped from prison and it’s believed he committed several additional burglaries in Plainview and surrounding areas during his absence.

Plainview police say he has since been arrested in Oklahoma and is currently back in custody of the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Investigators hope other agencies that have experienced similar burglaries contact detectives with the Plainview Police Department to share information with them.

