3 injured in fire at the Johnson Tank Farm on the Phillips 66 Borger Complex

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

The fire is still active and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time.

From the Borger Complex Approved for immediate release: At approximately 10:15 a.m. today, a fire occurred at the... Posted by City of Borger on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is no immediate threat to the area.

The cause if the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.