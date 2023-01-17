5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.

The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.

Five people were injured and taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment. Authorities stated no one was left with life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Both lanes of the highway have been closed. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

