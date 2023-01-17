Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting
Marquiese Perkins
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut...
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine