City council meeting with Electric Utility Board, LP&L about ERCOT transition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s city council and the Electric Utility Board are going to deliberate on Tuesday to discuss investing thousands of dollars into the ERCOT transition.

City of Lubbock Utilities will report on LP&L’s status and its work to turn into a “wires company” rather than a municipal utility later this year.

Along with these routine reports, the board will decide whether to approve nearly $400,000 for a utility pole audit, and another $879,000 to upgrade some feeder lines.

Those two miles of work would help get the last 30 percent of LP&L’s customers onto the ERCOT grid by October.

This public meeting will start around 11:30 a.m. in council chambers at Citizens Tower.

