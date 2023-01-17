Fire danger with potential wintry mix this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly cloudy skies and some light rain and showers over the area today with a continuing chance through late tonight.

Otherwise, it’s back to mostly sunny, windy, dusty, and elevated fire danger on Wednesday. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for tomorrow. It’s the usual combination of high winds, low humidity, drought, and mild temperatures. Even though it’s cooler with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, the fire danger will range from moderate to very high over the South Plains.

Winds will decrease on Thursday and Friday with temps remaining mild in the 50s and 60s.

Another storm system will impact the area Saturday into early Sunday and does have some potential to bring some more light rain and a wintry mix to the central and northern counties. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will do much more than a rain and snow mix with the greatest potential in the Panhandle and northern South Plains.

However, there will be colder air returning to the region late Friday into Saturday with daytime temps in the 40s on Saturday. That storm system will move out early Sunday and leave gusty winds and mild temps for Sunday.

