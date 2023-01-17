Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chocolate Whip

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chocolate Whip KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Chocolate Whip is just like his name sounds — he is sweet, fun and easy going! He knows basic commands and is a cuddle bug. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby.

