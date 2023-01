LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line.

LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.

