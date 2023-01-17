LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting in downtown.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to a shots fired call near 19th and Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side. Perez was taken to UMC where he later died. Investigators are currently looking for a black, four-door sedan seen in the area around 5:30 a.m.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. (Lubbock Police Department)

Investigators believe Perez was in the back of a home when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

