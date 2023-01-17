LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shot at a woman during a road rage incident.

The central Lubbock shooting occurred in early December. Police were called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

According to police, a woman was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street behind an SUV. The woman passed the SUV and the driver followed her to the 3300 block of 33rd Street. A man got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the woman. He then climbed back into his vehicle and drove away.

Police described the vehicle as a light-colored SUV; the man is white or Hispanic and was wearing glasses at the time of the shooting.

Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in connection to a shooting in early December in Central Lubbock. (Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000. Those with helpful information could be eligible for a reward.

