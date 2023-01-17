LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The following operation is expected to last about three-and-a-half hours:

4500 block of Avenue Q

(8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

- Both the Right and Center lanes for northbound traffic will be closed

Intersection of 27th Street and Avenue Q

(9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

- Both the Right and Center lanes for northbound traffic will be closed

Intersection of 19th Street and University Avenue

(10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

- The right lane for eastbound traffic will be closed on 19th Street.

- The right lane for northbound traffic will be closed in the 1900 block of University Avenue.

- The left turning lane for southbound traffic to turn eastbound onto 19th Street will be closed.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the road closure alerts.

