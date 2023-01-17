Lubbock Symphony presents ‘A Dance in Vienna’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its fourth Masterworks concert of the season, A Dance in Vienna, on January 21st at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The performance will include thrilling works by both Brahms and Dvořák. Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor will feature a quartet of LSO musicians before we experience Schoenberg’s re-imagined version for the full orchestra.

Works will include:

· Dvořák | Scherzo Capriccioso

· Brahms| Hungarian Dance No. 4

· Dvořák |Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 8

· Brahms/Schoenberg | Piano Quartet in G minor

This concert begins with Dvořák’s dramatic and aggressive Scherzo Capriccioso. This piece was written as a contradiction to Dvořák’s earlier works and is famous for its interesting use of the English horn and bass clarinet. Next, one of Brahms’ most renowned works, which includes rousing violins, Hungarian Dance No. 4. Dvořák’s fun and lively jaunt, Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 8, will follow. Rounding out the concert will be Brahms’ original work Piano Quartet in G minor, contrasted with Schoenberg’s innovative orchestration.

In addition to the concert, Lubbock Symphony is offering two unique experiences. First, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, the movie series “Double Feature” will feature a free screening of “Amadeus: The Director’s Cut” on Monday, January 16th, at 7:00 pm. Second, “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance, will take place on Saturday, January 21st, at 6:30 pm for all concertgoers.

Tickets start at $33. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

