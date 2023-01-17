Matador Club presents ‘Lubbock Legends’ Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Matador Club is presenting “Lubbock Legends” on February 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The stars of West Texas are aligning for an evening showcase of songs, stories with Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green.

Proceeds from this event will directly impact Athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness by way of The Matador Club. Texas Tech Athletics wouldn’t be at the level it is without the support of fans, community, and alumni according to members of the Matador Club. This will be an evening to celebrate and support Red Raider Nation.

Tickets for Josh Abbot, Pat Green and William Clark Green go on sale to the public on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $40.00 to $150.00 plus taxes and fees. More information and tickets can be found online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

