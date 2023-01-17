Local Listings
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

Marquiese Perkins
Marquiese Perkins(Hale County Jail)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.

Investigators believe Baker was visiting Perkins at his apartment when a fight took place. While arguing, both Perkins and Baker reportedly pulled out guns and fired at each other. Investigators say Perkins was not injured from the gunshots.

Officer arrested Perkins on a charge of criminal mischief. Police say while Perkins was detained, he caused damage to a patrol car by forcefully kicking the rear doors.

The alleged shootout between both men is still being investigated by the Plainview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

