A return of precipitation?

Slight chances of light, scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night might mean a break in our dry streak.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs tomorrow range from the upper 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Winds tomorrow calm slightly but pick up significantly Wednesday with the passage of the system bringing in the showers.

Overnight lows tonight stay in the low 40s thanks to some cloud cover but drop into the 30s Tuesday night, and the low 30s and upper 20s Wednesday night through Friday night.

