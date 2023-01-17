South Plains rain and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storm system moving out of California brings a chance of rain to West Texas late today. The same system will bring strong winds to the South Plains area tomorrow. Yet another system may bring more showers this weekend.

A storm system moving out of California brings a chance of rain to West Texas late today. (KCBD First Alert)

A few rain drops, sprinkles, may fall by late morning but the better rain chance is late today. The chance of measurable rain at your location, however, remains slight. The most likely time around Lubbock is mid- to late evening. Where rain does fall, amounts generally will remain under a tenth of an inch.

It is this year’s first chance of measurable precipitation for our area.

In addition to the slight chance of rain, this afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, and cool. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to the slight chance of rain, this afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures will peak near 60 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 70 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area. About five to ten degrees above average for mid-January. The record high for January 17, today, is 87° (in 1914).

Strong winds return tomorrow, which will be dry and the windiest day of the week. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely with occasional gusts greater than 50 mph possible. Outdoor burning and other activity which may generate high heat or sparks are strongly discouraged. With a sunny sky most of the area will have highs in the 50s.

Light winds are anticipated Thursday. Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures again will peak in the 50s.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little “warmer” Friday. Highs in the low 60s are expected.

Another chance of precipitation moves into our area this weekend. Compared to yesterday, guidance today is slightly less encouraging but still leans toward precipitation Saturday. With temperatures at times dropping below freezing, some of the precipitation may be in a wintry form.

Stay tuned for updates!

