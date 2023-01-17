Texas Tech and Habitat for Humanity honor MLK Service Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday dedicated to a day of service. Texas Tech and local volunteers honored that legacy today by lending a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re here today just to help build some houses and everything and it’s kind of good just knowing that we can make an impact,” Texas Tech football player Dennis Wilburn said.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is set to build 35 more houses on Dartmouth Street. The organization was created to offer low-income individuals and families a place they can call home. Today, volunteers helped paint, and build fences on the houses that are almost ready for move-in.

“I think it’s just phenomenal to hopefully, slowly but surely, see that vision that Dr. King had that you have people coming out into the community, ” said Danielle Feist, President of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

This is the third year the Texas Tech football team has volunteered on this project for MLK Service Day.

Head coach Joey McGuire said, “Days like today are good for the soul and every day should be like today.”

The Texas Tech football team was 5th in the country last year for volunteer hours and they don’t think of it as service, they enjoy it.

“Any time that you can do something for the community or something for someone else it kind of puts things into perspective. It’s all bigger than just yourself,” McGuire said.

