Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock

Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition

Dallas beats Tampa Bay

  • The Dallas Cowboys are moving to the next round of the playoffs after beating Tampa Bay 31 to 14
  • The Cowboys will face San Francisco next Sunday

