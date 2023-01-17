Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
- One person was seriously injured in a crash in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave.
- Officers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m.
Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition
- The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT
- That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30% of LP&L’s customers switched over by October
Dallas beats Tampa Bay
- The Dallas Cowboys are moving to the next round of the playoffs after beating Tampa Bay 31 to 14
- The Cowboys will face San Francisco next Sunday
