Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock

One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock

One person was seriously injured in a crash in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave.

Officers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m.

Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition

The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT

That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30% of LP&L’s customers switched over by October

Dallas beats Tampa Bay

The Dallas Cowboys are moving to the next round of the playoffs after beating Tampa Bay 31 to 14

The Cowboys will face San Francisco next Sunday

