Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.
One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police.

Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning.

Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. When police arrived on scene, they found her with serious injuries.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting
Marquiese Perkins
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut...
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
Texas DPS
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland
3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in connection to a shooting in early...
LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting