Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police.

Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning.

Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. When police arrived on scene, they found her with serious injuries.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

