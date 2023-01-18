Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 arrested in New Year’s Day shooting

Julio Jimenez mugshot
Julio Jimenez mugshot(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on New Year’s Day that left one seriously injured.

On New Year’s Day, Lubbock police responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2 a.m.

West Lubbock shooting
West Lubbock shooting(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)

Upon arrival, they found 43-year-old Jose Ramirez with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment; there is no word on his current condition.

An off-duty peace officer from another jurisdiction was working security at the business involved in the shooting, according to a release. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case.

Through their investigation, authorities were led to Seguin. There, they found Julio Jimenez, who was taken into custody on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a release.

Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in connection to a shooting in early...
LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

The U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee members include County Judges, Mayors, and...
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Hobbs fire officials are asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation into two...
Hobbs Fire Department investigating 2 structure fires
The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino...
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet