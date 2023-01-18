1 arrested in New Year’s Day shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on New Year’s Day that left one seriously injured.

On New Year’s Day, Lubbock police responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2 a.m.

West Lubbock shooting (KCBD, Aric Mitchell)

Upon arrival, they found 43-year-old Jose Ramirez with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment; there is no word on his current condition.

An off-duty peace officer from another jurisdiction was working security at the business involved in the shooting, according to a release. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case.

Through their investigation, authorities were led to Seguin. There, they found Julio Jimenez, who was taken into custody on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a release.

Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.