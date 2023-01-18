Local Listings
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash

Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street.

Traffic delays are expected while crews work to clear the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The follow-up crash investigations scheduled for today have been postponed.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

