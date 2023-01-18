1 seriously injured in West Loop crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street.

Traffic delays are expected while crews work to clear the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The follow-up crash investigations scheduled for today have been postponed.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

