#21 Baylor keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled back from a 16-point deficit, but couldn’t catch #21 Baylor as the Bears pulled out an 81-74 win at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech drops to 0-6 in the Big 12 and 10-8 overall.
After winning 29 straight at home, the Red Raiders have lost three in a row at the USA.
Jaylon Tyson led Tech with 19 points.
Pop Isaacs added 14.
Baylor hit 11 three-pointers in the game.
Texas Tech visits Kansas State Saturday.
