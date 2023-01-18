Local Listings
#21 Baylor keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12

Texas Tech drops to 0-6 in the Big 12 and 10-8 overall.
Texas Tech drops to 0-6 in the Big 12 and 10-8 overall.(Pete Christy | KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled back from a 16-point deficit, but couldn’t catch #21 Baylor as the Bears pulled out an 81-74 win at the United Supermarkets Arena.



After winning 29 straight at home, the Red Raiders have lost three in a row at the USA.

Jaylon Tyson led Tech with 19 points.

Pop Isaacs added 14.

Baylor hit 11 three-pointers in the game.

Texas Tech visits Kansas State Saturday.

