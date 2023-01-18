Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in connection to a shooting in early...
LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting

Latest News

Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting
KCBD Daybreak Today at 6 - Wednesday, Jan. 18
KCBD Daybreak Today at 6 - Wednesday, Jan. 18
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court to hear appeal of ex-officer in murder of George Floyd