After the rain... wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain fell on much of the viewing area late yesterday and last night. The first measurable rainfall of the year. As expected, amounts were light. You’ll find the list below. The storm system which brought the rain now brings wind.

Winds this afternoon will range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph likely. Gusts near 60 mph are not out of the question. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds this afternoon will range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph likely. Gusts near 60 mph are not out of the question. High temperatures will range from the low 50s in the northwest to the low 60s in the southeastern viewing area. Near average for the season.

Strong winds today create an elevated wildfire danger. More breezy to windy days ahead. (KCBD First Alert)

The sunny, dry, and windy conditions prompt another Fire Weather Warning for the entire area and Wind Advisory for the central and western viewing area. Outdoor burning and other activity which may generate extreme heat or sparks are strongly discouraged.

Cooler this afternoon, even chilly in the wind. These highs are about average for the season. (KCBD First Alert)

It remains windy into the evening, with winds diminishing overnight. Temperatures, too, will drop. Lows will range from near 20 degrees northwest to near freezing in the southeast. Even with a light wind, Lubbock-area wind chills may drop to around 20°.

Colder tonight and tomorrow morning, though these lows are near average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow, Thursday, won’t be as windy. Some relief. Most of the day of 5 to 15 mph are anticipated, but occasionally may become breezy at about 10 to 20 mph.

Under a mostly cloudy sky afternoon temperatures will be similar to today. With less wind, however, it won’t feel as chilly.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little “warmer” Friday. Highs in the low 60s are expected.

Guidance today is trending drier, and windier, for Saturday. (KCBD First Alert)

Regarding the chance of precipitation this weekend. Once again, guidance today is trending drier for Saturday. With that, precipitation now unlikely. The possible exception may be light showers over the northern viewing area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain-event totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area:

0.11 Snyder

0.10 Aspermont

0.09 Rotan

0.08 Knox City

0.07 Snyder SSW

0.07 Spur

0.06 Jayton

0.04 Estelline

0.04 Guthrie

0.04 Lake Alan Henry

0.04 Post

0.03 Fluvanna

0.03 Gail

0.03 Hart

0.03 Lubbock Airport

0.03 Lubbock Northwest

0.03 McAdoo

0.03 Paducah

0.03 Roaring Springs

0.03 White River Lake

0.02 Earth

0.02 Floydada

0.02 Graham

0.02 Hobbs

0.02 New Deal

0.02 Reese Center

0.02 Vigo Park

0.01 Abernathy

0.01 Childress

0.01 Denver City

0.01 Hackberry

0.01 Lamesa

0.01 Memphis

0.01 Muleshoe

0.01 Northfield

0.01 O’Donnell

0.01 Olton

0.01 South Plains 3ENE

0.01 Tulia

0.01 Turkey

0.01 Wolfforth

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.